Survey shows, ruling party is leading in Turkey

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of voters in the parliamentary elections who will vote for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on November 1, increased by 1.7%.

Report informs, this data is reflected in the results of the survey conducted by the Centre for Social Research ANDY-AR.

According to the information in the survey to the question "Which party will vote November 1st?" 42.6% of respondents named the SEP (June 7 elections the party won 40.9% of votes), 27.1% - the Republican People's Party (CHP) (June 7 - 25%), 15.2% - Nationalist Movement Party (MHP ) (June 7 - 16.3%), 12.1% - the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) (June 7 - 13.1%).

In the elections of June 7 for the other parties voted 4.7% of the voters, and according to survey of ANDY-AR their number has made 3%.