12,801 police officers suspended in Turkey

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the ongoing coup probe,12,801 police officers have been suspended from duty over links with the Gülenist terror cult (FETÖ), Report informs citing the Haberturk, police headquarters said on Tuesday.

Of the total suspended officers, 2,523 are police chiefs.

According to the statement released on the web site of the security general directorate, "12,801 personnel including 2,523 police chiefs have been suspended due to their FETÖ-link."

The report said that 1350 police officers in Ankara, 570 in Izmir, 650 in Diyarbakir and 350 in Hakkari were dismissed.

37 people were working in the Office of Internal Affairs of Turkey Nazrilyinin dismissed. Also 37 people working in the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey were dismissed.