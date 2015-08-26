 Top
    5 terrorists killed in Shirnak province, Turkey

    The soldiers were fired on from the Iraqi side with large-caliber weapons

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK attacked the servicemen in the center of Shirnak province of Turkey with large-caliber weapons, Report informs referring to the Turkish media. As a result, 5 terrorists, including one woman were killed.

    The report said that the soldiers standing on guard of the road built in Karacali point on the Iraqi border, were fired on with large-caliber weapons. As a result of retaliatory fire, 2 terrorists were killed.

    The second incident took place in the foothills of Kupeli Mountain in the province. 3 PKK terrorists were annihilated as a result of the soldiers' return fire.

