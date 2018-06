Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A chain traffic accident involving 40 vehicles occurred due to heavy fog and icy roads in Konya, Turkey, Monday.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the accident recorded in the 8th km of Konya-Ankara highway.

The road accident involved 1 long-distance passenger bus, 1 municipal bus, 7 buses, 8 minibuses, 1 truck, 3 large trucks and more than 20 cars.

9 persons were injured in the accident.