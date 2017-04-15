4 people killed as a result of fire in Orenburg region, Russia

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three men and a woman died in a fire in a residential building in the village Kvarkeno, Orenburg region. Report informs citing the RIA Novoti, local investigators find out the circumstances of the incident.

“In this incident the investigative agencies of the investigative Committee of the Russian Federation across the Orenburg region organized investigation verification. According to preliminary data, in a house lived four people that never worked, led an asocial life,” — said in the message.