Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ 34 people have been arrested as a result of anti-terror operations in 6 provinces of Turkey.

Report informs referring to Turkish media the operation was conducted by Counter Terrorism Department of Adana province.

The operations were conducted in Adana, Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep, Shanliurfa and Shirnak provinces.

The arrested people are suspected of membership in PKK terrorist group