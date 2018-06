Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of 17 Russian regions and 3 foreign nationals were injured in the terrorist attack in St.Petersburg subway.

Report informs citing TASS, Governor of St.Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko told reporters.

According to him, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Tajikistan citizens are also among injured persons.

Notably, 14 people were killed and 51 injured as a result of the terrorist attack in the subway on April 3.