22 injured as airplane makes emergency landing in Buryatia - PHOTO - VIDEO

22 people have suffered as An-24 airplane made an emergency landing in Buryatia, TASS reports citing the medical services of the region.

"Now there are 22 people who suffered, 15 received the onsite medical aid and seven more are hospitalized," the agency interlocutor said.

Two crew members died in emergency landing.

According to the preliminary information, during the landing, the plane went 100 meters [328 feet] beyond the runway and collided with a purification facility. The plane took fire.

According to the regional Interior Ministry, the An-24 plane, which was en route from Ulan-Ude to Irkutsk via Nizhneangarsk, landed at 10:20 a.m. (02:20 GMT) in Nizhneangarsk and went outside the runway and subsequently caught fire.