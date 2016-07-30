 Top
    17 journalists detained in Istanbul for ties with FETÖ

    Four previously arrested journalists had been already released from custody

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul sanctioned arrests of 17 journalists suspected of strong connections with the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

    Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, four of the previously arrested journalists had been already released from custody.

    After the coup attempt in Turkey on the night of July 16, 13,000 people were detained in the country. Among them are military servicemen, police, judges and prosecutors. 45,000 civil servants dismissed.

