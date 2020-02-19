 Top

15 Armenian soldiers die in non-combat conditions this year

Armenia's chief military prosecution department held a session related to the growing number of deaths in the army.

Armenian media report that, according to the press service of the country's Investigative Committee, 15 Armenian servicemen have died in non-combat conditions since early January. Criminal proceedings on bringing to suicide were initiated on some incidents. The deaths of service members caused widespread public uproar.

It was decided to take all measures to ensure impartial and complete investigation of the criminal cases to provide for the rights and interests of all parties involved. 

