12 ISIS militants planning terrorist attacks for New Year detained in Turkey

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Turkish police detained 12 ISIS who planned to commit terrorist attacks on the territory of the republic during the celebration of the New Year, Report informs referring to the TASS.

According to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, extremists were arrested in the city of Adana in the south of the country during a special operation. Two terrorists are citizens of Syria.

On December 1, over 60 people were detained in Istanbul on suspicion of ties with ISIS and in early November the Turkish General Directorate of Security reported detention of 283 people on suspicion of involvement in the group. Then, within the framework of the special operations, 66 improvised explosive devices were seized. Some of the detainees planned to commit acts of terrorism also in Ankara and Istanbul.