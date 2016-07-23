1 200 soldiers who took part in coup attempt in Ankara released

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 1 200 soldiers who took part in coup attempt in Turkish capital of Ankara were released

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Ankara prosecutor's office investigating the coup attempt has made a decision.

Ankara Public Prosecutor Aaron Kodalak told reporters that the military may not know what they became tools for:

"As soon as possible we will decern soldiers who did not open fire on the people, did not use violence against nation.

We will not let them to take the penalty as it was in "Ergenekon", "Sledgehammer" criminal cases. Our analysis will not be like theirs. We will act justly. We are state prosecutors, they were judges and prosecutors of organizations".

Notably, during prevention of the coup attempt in Turkey, 246 people were killed, 2 185 injured.