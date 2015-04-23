Yemeni southern regions attacked by air

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The operation carried out by Coalition that was formed under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, against husis in Yemen continue.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA "Novosti" agency, Saudi Arabia's combat airplanes struck to the south of Yemen for five times.

The main target was Taiz city which is under the husis' control and the military unit located in the city. The information about the injured was not reported yet.

The coalition of Arab states announced the end of military operations in Yemen on April 21.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon did not hide his concern about re-starting air strikes against Yemen: "I hope the ceasefire will be achieved in the shortest period of time. I am saying it frankly."