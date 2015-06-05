Yemeni authorities and rebels agreed to attend consultations in Geneva

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Yemeni government and the rebels-Huthis agreed to take part in consultations in Geneva, dedicated to the crisis in that country. Report informs referring to the Tass reports satellite channel "Al Arabiya".

"The government has agreed to take part in consultations in Geneva", said the acting Minister of Information Al-Yemen Izzeddin Asbakhi. Representative of the Huthis, Deyfalla al-Shami in turn stressed that the rebels have accepted the invitation of the UN negotiating table in Geneva without preconditions.

As the head of the Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyad Yasin newspaper "Al-Sharq al-Awsat", the Yemeni government is ready to start negotiations in Geneva to resolve the conflict on June 14th.

Initially the meeting under the auspices of the United Nations was scheduled for 28 May, but two days before it was announced to postpone it indefinitely.