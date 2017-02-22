Yemen's deputy chief of staff killed in fight against Houthi rebels

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen's deputy chief of staff Major General Ahmed Saif al-Yafei was killed by Houthi rebels.

Report in forms referring to Aksam, the Major General was killed along with several others when the missile hit the camp near al-Mokha city early this morning.

According to information, western central parts of Yemen, cities in south-west are controlled by government forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

West of the country is controlled by Iran-allied Houthis, the territories stretching from north to south by Al-Qaida.