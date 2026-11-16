Yemen's army says 173 Houthis 'neutralized' across various fronts
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- 16 November, 2026
- 22:03
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Saudi-backed forces fighting for Yemen's internationally recognized government say they've killed or wounded at least 173 Houthi commanders and fighters as part of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
In a post on X, the spokesperson for the Saudi-backed Yemeni army, Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili, said the forces had carried out at least 661 targeted operations against the Houthis in Taiz, Marib and al-Jawf governorates.
These included at least 526 artillery strikes and 53 drone strikes, in addition to at least 15 air strikes carried out by Saudi-led coalition forces.
Yəmən ordusu xüsusi əməliyyatlar zamanı 173 husinin zərərsizləşdirildiyini açıqlayıb
Армия Йемена заявила о нейтрализации 173 хуситов в ходе спецопераций
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