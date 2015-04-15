Yemen: leader of 'al-Qaeda of Arabian Peninsula' liquidated

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist group "Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula" declared about the death of one of the leaders, Ibrahim al-Rubaysh, Report informs referring to Russian news.ru. Al Rubaysh killed in a US attackof unmanned aerial vehicle on the southern part of Yemen.

35-year-old native of Saudi Arabia was a prisoner in prison for terrorists at the US military base "Guantanamo" in 2001-2006. After release, he moved to Yemen and joined the local branch of "Al-Qaeda".

For information about the terrorist was declared a reward of 5 million US dollars. According to US authorities, Al-Rubaysh not only provided the ideological base of terrorist activities, but also was involved in planning the attacks.