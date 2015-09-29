Yemen conflict: Wedding attack death toll rises to 130

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from a suspected air strike on a wedding party in Yemen on Monday has risen to at least 131, Report informs referring to BBC, the United Nations and local medics say.

Missiles reportedly hit two tents in a village near the Red Sea port of Mocha, where a man linked to the Houthi rebel movement was celebrating his marriage.

But the Saudi-led coalition that has been bombing the rebels for six months denied responsibility for the attack.

The UN condemned "the disregard shown by all sides for human life" in Yemen.