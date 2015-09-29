Yemen conflict: Wedding attack death toll rises to 130

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from a suspected air strike on a wedding party in Yemen on Monday has risen to at least 131, Report informs referring to BBC, the United Nations and local medics say.
Missiles reportedly hit two tents in a village near the Red Sea port of Mocha, where a man linked to the Houthi rebel movement was celebrating his marriage.
But the Saudi-led coalition that has been bombing the rebels for six months denied responsibility for the attack.
The UN condemned "the disregard shown by all sides for human life" in Yemen.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
