Yemen: 10 mln children are in need of urgent humanitarian aid

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ UNICEF warns that children in Yemen are facing alarming conditions, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

A new report by the U.N. agency says more than 500 children have been killed and more than 700 wounded since Saudi Arabia began its bombing campaign against Houthi rebels six months ago.

The group also says verified figures for child deaths and injuries in Yemen are very conservative and do not paint the true picture of the devastation being inflicted on this vulnerable population by the war.

Since the Saudi-led airstrikes began on March 26, UNICEF says the number of children at risk of malnutrition has risen to more than 1.7 million. It says nearly 10 million children — 80 percent of the country’s under-18 population — are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Furthermore, UNICEF spokesman Christof Boulierac says the recruitment and use of children as soldiers by all sides of the conflict has sharply increased.