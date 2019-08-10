“Yellow Vest” movement continues in Paris

The next rally of supporters of the Yellow vests movement takes place in the French capital, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Protesters in yellow vests gathered in the morning in the vicinity of the metro station Villiers in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. They drank coffee in the surrounding cafes and chatted with each other. In general, the rally was calm, the noise in the crowd was occasionally interrupted only by loud whistles of the rally participants and the slogan "We are here, Emmanuel Macron."

After some time, the participants started moving towards the ring road around Paris - a fairly long procession is planned for today.

Clashes have not yet occurred with law enforcement officers.