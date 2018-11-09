 Top
    WSJ: Russia benefits from US anti-Iranian sanctions

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran help Russia to replace Iran on the global oil market, Report informs citing The Wall Street Journal.

    As is noted, Russia is using barter to buy Iranian oil offering to pay for the crude with Russian machinery and food.

    The paper reminds that Russia currently produces record amounts of oil over the past 30 years, taking the first place in the world for this indicator.

