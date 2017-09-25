World's fattest woman dies in Abu Dhabi

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ World's fattest woman dies at Abu Dhabi hospital, UAE.

Report informs referring to the TASS, 37-year-old Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty died from dysfunction of internal organs and kidney failure.

The woman who lived in Alexandria became known in 2016 when she weighed 500 kg. Eman Aty could not leave the house since she was 25. Her parents could not take care of their daughter and the same year they applied to Egyptian president for help.

She was born weighing 5 kg. and was shortly diagnosed with the parasitic disease called elephantiasis.

By the time she turned 11, she was too heavy to support her weight standing up, and resorted to crawling in her home on her knees. Eventually she lost the strength to move on her own and was bedridden for 25 years.

Indian doctors came up with a plan to bring down her weight. She underwent sleeve gastrectomy laparoscopic surgery and lost her weight by two times. After the successful surgery she was delivered to Abu-Dhabi hospital. She has been treated by 20 doctors. Nevertheless, it was impossible to treat her.