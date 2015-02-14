World Bank to provide about two billion dollars to Ukraine

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ World Bank announced its intention to provide Ukraine for about two billion US dollars in 2015 through various financial instruments.Report informs this financial assistance will be directed to the protection of the poor, to support the most important reforms, in particular in the gas and banking sectors, as well as the fight against corruption and improving governance and the business environment.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim expressed the hope that the new arrangements in Minsk and agreement between Kiev and the International Monetary Fund will pave the way to a more sustainable economic development in the interests of the Ukrainian people.