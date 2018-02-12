World Bank experts count cost of fight against ISIS in Iraq

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Damage to the Iraqi infrastructure during the fight against the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IG) amounted to $ 5.7 bln.

Report informs citing the Kommersant, experts from the World Bank and the Iraqi authorities said.

Thus, destruction of residential buildings estimated at $ 16 bln, destruction of power plants and power networks - $ 7 bln, destruction of buildings in schools and universities - $ 2.4 bln.

Experts note that the additional costs for improving the system of governance and oil and gas infrastructure in the affected regions of Iraq increase the cost of reconstruction to $ 88 bln.

Notably, in early December of last year, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi proclaimed victory over the IG.