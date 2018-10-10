Wife of ex-Interpol chief describes threats

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The wife of Interpol's former chief has said she fears for her life and the life of her twin boys after her husband was detained by Chinese officials, in the latest case of a forced disappearance in Beijing. Report informs that in an exclusive one-on-one interview with CNN in Lyon, France Grace Meng said she had received a chilling phone call from a stranger after her husband vanished. Grace Meng burst into tears as she spoke of her sons, both seven years old, saying that she had not told them what happened to their father, Meng Hongwei, and that she kept them away from the television to shield them from the news.

Meng Hongwei had served as Interpol's president for two years when he took a flight to Beijing in late September and vanished. Beijing announced in recent days that he was being held on suspicion of corruption. Hongwei was dismissed from the post of head of the organization.