White House: Russian president directly involved in hacking of US elections

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The White House has suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin was directly involved in a hacking operation aimed at interfering with the US election.

Report informs citing the BBC, Ben Rhodes, adviser to president Barack Obama, said that V. Putin maintains tight control on government operations, which suggests that he was aware.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest added that it was "pretty obvious" that V. Putin was involved.

Officials in Russia have repeatedly denied hacking accusations.