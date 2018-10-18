Washington Post publishes Jamal Khashoggi's last column

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Washington Post on Wednesday published the last column by Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi that it received after he was reported missing.

Report informs that in his article Khashoggi spoke about the freedom of media in the Arab world and the growing state influence on news coverage.

Khashoggi writes that a number of Arab journalists prefer to keep silence on numberous arrests of their colleagues.

"The Egyptian government’s seizure of the entire print run of a newspaper, al-Masry al Youm, did not enrage or provoke a reaction from colleagues," Khashoggi wrote.

Media reported earlier that Turkish law enforcers found the evidence of Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.