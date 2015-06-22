 Top
    Warsaw airport closes due to hacker attack

    1,400 people were grounded at the airport

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Warsaw's Frederic Chopin International Airport closed for about two hours yesterday due to hacker attacks.

    Report informs, the airport stated on its tTwitter page.

    It is noted that on Sunday evening, the hackers attacked a navigation system of Polish national airline LOT, as a result,  the implementation of the flights were cancelled.

    The computer system was able to be fixed after about two hours. Currently, the airport is operating normally.

    "LOT's navigation system has been fixed, the flight plans are rearranged. The situation will be normal gradually," the report says.

