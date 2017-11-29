War crimes suspect general takes poison in The Hague upon hearing verdict - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces Slobodan Praljak "drank poison" after U.N. appeals judges upheld his sentence, Report informs citing BBC.

His sentence had been upheld.

He was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in 2013 for crimes in East Mostar.

On hearing that his sentence had been upheld, he told the judge, "I have taken poison".

The six were appearing in court for the final appeals judgment to be handed down by the Yugoslav Tribunal.

Praljak stood and raised his hand to his mouth, tipped his head back and appeared to swallow a glass of something which, his lawyer told the court, was poison.

The judge immediately ordered the curtains be brought down and the proceedings suspended.

Praljak and Prlić were leaders of unrecognized Croatian Republic of Herzeg-Bosnia, formed in 1991 as a result of the break-up of Yugoslavia. They were found guilty of war crimes against Bosnian Muslims.