Victims’ relatives of crash MH17 sue Russia to ECHR

Baku. May 25. REPORT.AZ / A group of 270 Dutch – victims’ relatives of Boeing crash s in Donbass - filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights.

Report informs citing the TASS, EenVandaag television program reported with reference to the lawyer of complainant Jerry Skinner.

According to him, the Dutch filed a lawsuit earlier on behalf of the 33 relatives of the victims from Australia, Malaysia and New Zealand. Skinner did not specify the amount of compensation required, but noted that we are talking about millions for each dead person.

According to EenVandaag, curently, the relatives of about 130 victims of the tragedy have appealed to ECHR.

Notably, earlier, the international investigation team said that the "passenger plane" MH-17 "of Malaysian airlines was shot down by a missile in service of the Russian army": "The plane crashed due to the launch of the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian armed forces missiles".