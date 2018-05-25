 Top
    Close photo mode

    Victims’ relatives of crash MH17 sue Russia to ECHR

    It is about millions for each deceased© AFP

    Baku. May 25. REPORT.AZ / A group of 270 Dutch – victims’ relatives of Boeing crash s in Donbass - filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights.

    Report informs citing the TASS, EenVandaag television program reported with reference to the lawyer of complainant Jerry Skinner.

    According to him, the Dutch filed a lawsuit earlier on behalf of the 33 relatives of the victims from Australia, Malaysia and New Zealand. Skinner did not specify the amount of compensation required, but noted that we are talking about millions for each dead person.

    According to EenVandaag, curently, the relatives of about 130 victims of the tragedy have appealed to ECHR.

    Notably, earlier, the international investigation team said that the "passenger plane" MH-17 "of Malaysian airlines was shot down by a missile in service of the Russian army": "The plane  crashed due to the launch of the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian armed forces missiles".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi