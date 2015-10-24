Vice-President of Maldives arrested in case of assassination attempt on president

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Maldives Mohamed Jameel Ahmed was arrested in case of assassination attempt on the president Abdullah Yamin. Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Maldives Umar Naseer wrote on his Twitter page.

The Minister noted that the arrested charged with high treason.

On September 28 an explosion hit the speedboat of Abdullah Yamin. The president himself was not injured, but injured his wife Fatima Ibrahim.