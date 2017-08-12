Venezuela declared President of Peru enemy of people

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Venezuela declared the President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski enemy of the people. Report informs citing the foreign media, this characteristic in the Venezuelan foreign Ministry gave the end due to interference in the internal Affairs of the country.

In addition, government department notes that, Venezuelan government will continue to strengthen its relations with Peruvians, despite the actions of the elites leading Peru.

Earlier it was reported that Peruvian authorities decided to expel the Venezuelan Ambassador Diego Molero Bellavia. This statement was made by the foreign Ministry.