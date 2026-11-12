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    Vance, Rubio, Ossoff and Buttigieg lead 2028 White House hopefuls, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

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    • 12 November, 2026
    • 17:50
    Vance, Rubio, Ossoff and Buttigieg lead 2028 White House hopefuls, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    Four potential contenders in the 2028 race for the White House have caught American voters' attention with their early jockeying: Republicans JD Vance and Marco Rubio and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Pete ​Buttigieg, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Report informs via Reuters.

    None of the four has yet formally launched a campaign and the parties' 2028 nominating contests are more than a year away, leaving plenty of time ‌for new contenders to emerge and for voters' views to change.

    Some 45% of Republican voters polled said they believed Secretary of State Rubio would be an "excellent" presidential candidate, with 43% saying the same of Vice President Vance.

    Former Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and US Senator Ossoff, of Georgia, each got that rating from 29% of Democratic voters.

    The poll, which surveyed 1,705 US adults nationwide including roughly 500 registered voters from each party and was completed on Monday, had a margin of error of 5 percentage points for Republican and Democratic ​voters.

    President Donald Trump, struggling with an approval rating near the lowest of his career, looms large over the conversation for both parties.

    Republicans are divided on whether they want a candidate who breaks with Trump ​or follows in his footsteps, while Democrats, who are flying high after routing Republicans in the November 3 congressional elections, are divided on how aggressively to go after ⁠the president, such as through impeachment.

    Trump has quizzed allies on whom they prefer Vance or Rubio and in a Sunday interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" said he would "not necessarily" make an endorsement in the Republican primary.

    Donald Trump Marco Rubio JD Vance
    Sorğu: Vens və Rubio 2028-ci il ABŞ prezidenti seçkilərində əsas potensial namizədlərdir
    Опрос: Вэнс и Рубио - главные потенциальные кандидаты на выборах президента США в 2028г
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