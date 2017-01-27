Value of White House has grown 15%

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Value of the White House, has grown 15% since 2009, when 44th President Barack Obama first took office as head of state, Report informs citing the Vesti.

The complex now costs about 400 mln USD with 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and three elevators, all located on more than 7 hectares of land.

Such data are given by Internet website of real estate company Zillow, which estimates the value of the property on the basis of physical objects and their condition, and the vicinity of the market situation.

Trump, who also lives in a penthouse worth 100 mln USD, said earlier that after the inauguration he will not make much changes in the White House. D. Trump only plans to install touch-sensitive controls.