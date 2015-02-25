​Uzbekistan decides to restore air routes with Tajikistan

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Uzbekistan Airways has sent request for the service prices to the Dushanbe International Airport.

Report informs citing Interfax, this was stated by the press service of the Dushanbe International Airport.

The media said that the resumption of Tashkent-Dushanbe-Tashkent route can be expected in March, which may be the first sign of warming relations between the two countries. Flights between the cities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were not carried out since 1993 due to strained political relations between the two republics.