US Venezuela talks take place in Haiti despite tensions

Baku.15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Thomas Shannon, a counsellor to the US Secretary of State, met the chairman of Venezuela's national assembly, Diosdado Cabello.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Venezuelan officials tweeted that both sides had been working to resolve the crisis in their relations.

Earlier this year, Venezuela accused the US of plotting a coup and the US declared Caracas a security threat.

Venezuela ordered the US to reduce its embassy staff and imposed a visa requirement on US visitors.

In turn, the US ordered sanctions against seven Venezuelan officials it accused of corruption and rights abuses.

There have been other high-profile meetings between the two sides this year.

In April, President Nicolas Maduro met Thomas Shannon in Caracas.

Correspondents say both sides have lowered the tone in recent weeks.

The latest meeting comes after reports in US media that Washington is investigating Diosdado Cabello over alleged involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering.