US to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ US government has decided to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea in connection with the September 2016 floods, as a result of which over 130 people killed.Report informs citing the TASS. At the moment, there is no diplomatic relations between the US and North Korea, all bilateral issues are resolved through the Swedish Mission in North Korea.

On February 10, US president Donald Trump called neutralizing the nuclear and missile threats from North Korea as a top priority.He called on the North Korean authorities to curtail nuclear and missile programs and not take provocative actions.