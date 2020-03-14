​US to pass a bill on relief package over coronavirus

US House of Representatives adopted a program to mitigate the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus for residents of the country. 363 congressmen supported the initiative, while 40 lawmakers opposed.

Report informs citing the TASS, as part of the bill, the government will allocate tens of billions of dollars from the budget to help millions of Americans who have suffered from the outbreak of a new coronavirus disease. The Senate is to approve the initiative next week.

US President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that he supports the bill and ready to sign it. He also called on Congress members to support the initiative.

The initiative also intends to alleviate some of the economic difficulties by providing financial assistance to those most affected by the crisis, including unemployment benefits. The bill envisages to allocate money for paid sick leave and to increase funds for family leave. The initiative will also provide every American with the right to a free coronavirus screening, even if they don't have insurance.

According to CNN, the number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus in the United States exceeded 2,204, 49 people died. The US President declared a national state of emergency on Friday.