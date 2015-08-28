US to begin deployment of heavy weapons in Poland in 2016

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US will begin to deploy heavy equipments in two Polish military bases in the middle of 2016.

Report informs, the Polish Defense Minister Tomasz Semonyak posted the news on his twitter micro-blog.

Bases where America's tanks and self-propelled artillery units will be deployed, are located in the west and north-west of the country. The minister said that the details of the issue will be discussed at the meetings of the defense ministers of NATO member states in Brussels in early October 2015.