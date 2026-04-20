US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Caribbean, killing three

The US Armed Forces have struck a ship used to transport drugs in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.

"On April 19, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," reads the post.