Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Caribbean, killing three

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 10:10
    US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Caribbean, killing three

    The US Armed Forces have struck a ship used to transport drugs in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.

    "On April 19, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," reads the post.

    US strikes Carribean combating illegal circulation of narcotic drugs US Southern Command
    ABŞ Karib dənizində narkotik ticarətçilərinin gəmisinə zərbə endirib, ölənlər var
    ВС США нанесли удар по судну наркоторговцев в Карибском море

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