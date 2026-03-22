US spending on Iran war exceeds $27 billion
Other countries
- 22 March, 2026
- 15:38
US spending on the military operation against Iran has surpassed $27 billion, according to estimates from the Iran War Cost Tracker.
According to Report, the project estimates that Washington spent about $11.3 billion during the first six days of the conflict, with daily costs afterward reaching roughly $1 billion.
It noted that the figure may not include certain categories of spending, such as troop deployments and the repair or replacement of military equipment. As a result, the total cost could be significantly higher.
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