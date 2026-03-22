Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    US spending on Iran war exceeds $27 billion

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 15:38
    US spending on Iran war exceeds $27 billion

    US spending on the military operation against Iran has surpassed $27 billion, according to estimates from the Iran War Cost Tracker.

    According to Report, the project estimates that Washington spent about $11.3 billion during the first six days of the conflict, with daily costs afterward reaching roughly $1 billion.

    It noted that the figure may not include certain categories of spending, such as troop deployments and the repair or replacement of military equipment. As a result, the total cost could be significantly higher.

    Iran War Cost Tracker US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East military spending
    "Iran War Cost Tracker": ABŞ bu müharibəyə 27 milyard dollardan çox xərcləyib
    США потратили более $27 млрд на войну с Ираном

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