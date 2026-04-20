Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US spending on Iran operation exceeds $56B

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 09:18
    US spending on Iran operation exceeds $56B

    US spending on the military operation against Iran has exceeded the $56.1 billion mark over nearly 50 days of active combat operations, according to data from the Iran War Cost Tracker portal, Report informs.

    The resource's counter, operating in real time, is based on information from a Pentagon briefing for the US Congress held on March 10. During this briefing, it was stated that in the first six days of combat operations in the Middle East, Washington spent $11.3 billion, and going forward, approximately $1 billion is planned to be spent for each subsequent day of the conflict.

    The specified amount may not include certain cost items, including troop deployment and military equipment restoration. In this regard, actual expenses may be significantly higher.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    On April 15, Trump announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, despite the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports. This step was taken to preserve relations with China. Later, on April 18, the Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the waterway, citing the violation of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports by the American military.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    ABŞ-nin İrana qarşı hərbi əməliyyat xərcləri 56 milyard dolları keçib
    Расходы США на операцию против Ирана превысили $56 млрд

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