    US soldier killed in Afghanistan

    Another wounded is in stable condition

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ US soldier was killed and another wounded during a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan. 

    Report informs citing the TOLONews.

    It is noted that killed American soldier was an employee of the US secret services.

    The statement says the wounded soldier is in stable condition.

    The US military confirmed the information. The military said in a statement that "several" Afghan security forces were killed and wounded in the same operation Monday.

