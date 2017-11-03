US Secretary of State to visit Myanmar

© Global.vidostream.com

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will pay visit to Myanmar next week.

Report informs referring to foreign media, Tillerson will meet with the Myanmar leadership during the visit and discuss the way out of the humanitarian crisis on the Rohingya Muslims and the country's transition to democracy.

He will express US support for these issues.

The visit will take place within the framework of US President Donald Trump's visit to Asia on November 3-14.