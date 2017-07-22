 Top
    US Secretary of State satisfied with Qatar's efforts to resolve a diplomatic crisis

    Tillerson expressed hope that four countries will consider as a sign of good faith lifting land blockade

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was satisfied with Qatar's efforts to resolve a diplomatic crisis.

    Report informs citing Khaleej Times, the Qataris have continued to move forward on the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the US and Qatar on counterterrorism.

    "I hope the four countries will consider as a sign of good faith lifting this land blockade, which is really having the most, I think, negative effects on the Qatari people," he added.

    Notably, on June 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain broke off relations with Qatar, accusing the emirate of sponsoring terrorism. 

