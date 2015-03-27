 Top
    US Policies in Yemen, Ukraine Double Standard - Lavrov

    Russian Foreign Minister said that the US policy towards Yemen and Ukraine was obvious double standards

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ The US approaches towards the ousted Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych represent double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

    "A much-employed cliche has to be used: obvious double standards, but we clearly did not want neither what is happening in Ukraine, nor what is happening in Yemen," Lavrov said at a press conference.

    Report informs referring the information given by theSputnuk News, on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia-led coalition which includes Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt launched airstrikes against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen following a request by Hadi.

    The United States is not participating in the military operation, but agreed to provide logistical and intelligence support.

    It is necessary to renew the negotiations process in Yemen, as playing political games between Shiite and Sunni Muslims is too dangerous, Russian Foreign Minister said.

