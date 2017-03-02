 Top
    US needs over $20 bln for construction of wall in Mexico border

    At the moment United States can only pay $20 million

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ United States can only pay $20 million for the construction of a wall on the U.S-Mexico border, Report informs citing Reuters.

    According to US Department of Homeland Security, fully walling off or fencing the entire southern border would cost $21.6 billion. But so far, the DHS has identified only $20 million that can be re-directed to the multi-billion-dollar project, according to a document prepared by the agency and distributed to congressional budget staff last week.

    Publishing experts said that for the wall to move forward, the White House will need to convince Congress to appropriate funds. 

