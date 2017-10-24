US may impose sanctions on Myanmar

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US State Department is considering a range steps including "targeted sanctions" against the Myanmar government over its handling of the Rohingya crisis which has spiralled out of control in recent weeks.

Report informs, the US Department of State said.

"We express our gravest concern with recent events in Myanmar's Rakhine state and the violent, traumatic abuses Rohingya and other communities have endured," US State Department stated.

"It is imperative that any individuals or entities responsible for atrocities, including non-state actors and vigilantes, be held accountable," statement added.

The US may target Myanmar with sanctions under its Global Magnitsky law, the State Department said.