US excluded 36 Cuban companies from sanctions list

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ On Thursday US Treasury Department excluded 36 Cuban enterprises, 21 physical person and three ships from the sanctions list of individuals and companies. Report informs citing Hispanic edition of El Nuevo Herald in Miami.

According to it, ships and the companies were removed from the sanctions list, as the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury decided that they are no longer functioning. Individuals counted out from sanctions, because they no longer cooperate with companies from the blacklist.

As noted, many erased companies were registered in Panama, where Cuba has a strong commercial position. Also firms with headquarters in Germany, Spain, Ecuador and Jamaica excluded from the list.