US Energy Secretary cancels Kazakhstan visit because of hurricane Harvey

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ US Energy Secretary Rick Perry canceled his visit to Kazakhstan because of hurricane Harvey.

Report informs, RIA Novosti informs citing the US Embassy in Astana.

The minister intended on Monday to visit Expo-2017 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

According to the US embassy, "Deputy Energy Minister Dan Brouillette will replace him as head of US delegation to Expo-2017".

Harvey has become the most powerful hurricane in the United States in the past 12 years, after the storm hit Katrina in 2005, which led to the flooding of the city of New Orleans in Louisiana.